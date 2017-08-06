PSG Prepare to Follow Up Neymar Signing With Move for Atletico Madrid Stopper

Not content with shattering the transfer world record with the signing of Neymar, Paris Saint-Germain are preparing to spend big again as they eye a move for Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak.

Last year's Ligue 1 runners-up have shocked the football world by buying out the Brazilian superstar from his contract at the Nou Camp for £198m, and they are preparing to make another statement of intent by signing one of the world's best stoppers in Oblak.

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

As reported by A Bola, via RMC Sport, a meeting will take place between PSG's owner Nasser Al-Khelaifi and Oblak's representatives in the coming days, and discussions will take place over a possible move.

Oblak has a release clause of €100m which, if paid, would make him the most expensive goalkeeper of all time - and by some margin.

ALAIN JOCARD/GettyImages

Atletico are likely to make it extremely difficult for PSG though, since the Spanish side aren't allowed to sign any replacement players this summer following their transfer ban.

Diego Simeone's men can technically agree to sign players but they would not be allowed to feature until January - which is when new acquisitions can be registered.

It would appear that PSG are trying to go the next level this summer after a disappointing 2016/17 where they were beaten to the league title by Monaco, and dumped out of the Champions League at the last 16 stage by Barcelona, despite holding a 4-0 advantage after the first leg.

