Report Claims Mystery Chinese Billionaire Plans to Buy into Man Utd

An unnamed Chinese billionaire is apparently planning to buy into Premier League giants Manchester United.

It is being reported by the Sunday Times that the Red Devils are being targeted by a Far East investor just one week before the new Premier League season in what we would be a hugely exciting story for the fans - arguably bigger that any signing made before the closure of the transfer window.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Unfortunately, the Times have offered no suggestion as to who the mystery man is, so speculation is rife for now.

United are currently owned by the Glazer family, and the Times claim that of the six children, at least half would be interested in selling their stakes.

The report says: "A stake in the Premier League giant Manchester United could soon change hands after a mystery ­Chinese buyer expressed an ­interest in buying out some of the club’s shareholders.

"Of the six Glazer children, three are said to be interested in a sale. One City source claims that a ­sizeable block of shares - about 8% of the club - was being offered for sale last week by an American broker. The underlying owner of the stake was unclear."

Recently, Serie A giants AC Milan were taken over by Chinese firm Sino-Europe Sports and this summer and have made no less than 10 new signings in the transfer window, while neighbours Inter are also bankrolled by Far East investors in Suning Holdings Group.

