SC Braga Reject Fulham's €7m Offer for Star Striker & Will Only Enter Negotiations for €10m

SC Braga have rejected Fulham's bid for striker Rui Fonte worth €7m, insisting that they will only consider entering negotiations if the Whites can stump-up €10m for his signature - according to a report published by Portuguese outlet A Bola.

Fulham, despite landing Aboubakar Kamara from Ligue 1 outfit SC Amiens for £5.3m, are supposedly still searching for an extra attacker to bolster their attacking ranks, and Fonte has emerged as a player who has been widely linked towards a move to south west London in previous weeks.

FRANCISCO LEONG/GettyImages

The 27-year-old managed to bag 15 goals for Braga last term in all competitions and also offered his teammates three assists, meaning that he is a proven provider as well as a scorer.

Fulham finished as the Championship's joint top-scorers last term with 85 goals to their name, and they'll be looking to continue in the same manner as they strive towards their target of reaching the Premier League this season.

Fonte - who is the younger brother of West Ham United's Jose Fonte - also has experience on English soil after his spells at both Arsenal and Crystal Palace in the country's capital.

The former Benfica B man has represented Portugal at every youth level spanning from U16 to U21, but is yet to have earned himself a full senior cap - never the less he is still regarded as a true talent in-front of the target.

MIGUEL RIOPA/GettyImages

Adaptability is also a feature in his game; predominantly a centre-forward, Fonte can deputise as a secondary striker and is also known to be able to put in a competent shift from the flanks - rotational qualities which Slavisa Jokanovic understandably sees as beneficial to his squad.

Fulham also have England U21 striker Cauley Woodrow at their disposal, but to ensure that they have enough of a threat in the offensive third next season, Braga can certainly expect the Cottagers to return with an improved offer for Fonte's services.