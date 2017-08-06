Soccer

Steve Bruce Bemoans Aston Villa's Lack of Intensity During Opening Day Draw Against Hull

90Min
an hour ago

Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce has admitted his frustration at the evident drop in intensity his side showed in their opening Championship fixture against Hull City; however, Bruce was full of praise for Gabby Agbonlahor, who opened the scoring at Villa Park on Saturday evening. 

Speaking to Aston Villa's official website, Bruce said: "We didn't have the same intensity in the second half. We didn't get out of the traps like we did before the break."

Bruce was also disappointed with his sides lack of clinical edge: "We are disappointed because we had enough chances to put the game to bed. We had two one-on-ones before we scored."  

Malcolm Couzens/GettyImages

Guilty of missing one of the one-on-ones, Gabby Agbonlahor ultimately opened his account for the season with a seventh minute strike and Bruce was full of praise for Villa's current longest serving player:

"Gabby is in a good place at the moment. 

Mark Robinson/GettyImages

''He's got himself back to where he should be. He has an important role to play." 

By scoring his first of the season, Agbonlahor equalled the amount of goals he scored in the entire 2016/17 season for Villa - judging by Bruce's comments though, the Villa boss expects the striker to contribute much more this season. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters