Stoke Set to Offer Experienced Free Agent a Contract Following the Forward's Release From Schalke

Stoke City are prepared to offer attacker Maxim Choupo-Moting a place in their squad for the coming season afterthe player was let go by Bundesliga outfit FC Schalke 04 in the summer.

The Cameroonian is currently a free agent, and Potters boss Mark Hughes - according to a report published by Daily Mail - is desperate to bolster his attacking contingent after Marko Arnautovic's departure to West Ham.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

Hughes wants to add versatility to his offensive ranks, and despite Choupo-Moting being 6ft 3in tall, the adaptable performer possesses blistering pace, quick feet and the ability to deputise in virtually every position across the attack.

The 28-year-old is of international standard and has scored 13 goals in 42 appearances for the Indomitable Lions.

However Choupo-Moting had a less than prolific term for Die Königsblauen last season and only managed to net three times from the flanks for the German club.

However if it's a renewed sense of vigour Hughes is searching for, then he'd need look no further than the former Hamburg and Mainz man, as Choupo-Moting will surely want to prove his worth once more, and what better platform to do so than the Premier League.





Stoke claimed a 13th placed finish last season in the top-flight and will be aiming to better upon their mid-table solidarity in the coming campaign - after losing Arnautovic and also Jonathan Walters they'll need to acquire goal threats if they're to do so.

Maja Hitij/GettyImages

During his time in Germany, Choupo-Moting made 302 appearances at various clubs and bagged 60 goals in the process.





Ultimately, the Bet-365 Stadium may surface as the perfect stage for the player to rekindle his potency in-front of the target, and if he is not to become a starter for the club he would almost certainly emerge as a strong squad member.