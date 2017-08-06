Sunday's Transfer Rumour Roundup: Dier, Oblak, Zlatan, Welbeck and Much More
Today is all about the Community Shield but there are still a bunch of transfer rumours going round, here is the roundup...
1. Eric Dier
Transfer: Tottenham Hotspur to Bayern Munich
Eric Dier has spent the majority of the summer reading that Manchester United are hot on his trials, but now Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich are also keen on the versatile England international.
2. Carlos Bacca
Transfer: AC Milan to Sevilla
With all the new arrivals at the San Siro this summer, Carlos Bacca's opportunities for first team football with the Rossoneri has slowly diminished and the Colombian striker is desperate to return to former club Sevilla, according to his agent.
3. Maxim Choupo-Moting
Transfer: Schalke to Stoke City
There are not that many free transfers available out there, but one that is attracting interest from the Premier League is Cameroon striker Maxim Choupo-Moting, who is being touted as a potential signing for the Potters.
4. Jan Oblak
Transfer: Atletico Madrid to Paris Saint-Germain
Not content with the world record signing of Neymar, Paris Saint-Germain want to raid La Liga for another of its stars, with Los Colchoneros stopper Jan Oblak remaining high on the French side's wishlist.
5. Gary Medel
Transfer: Inter Milan to D.C. United
Chilean enforcer Gary Medel is expected to leave Inter Milan this summer and the latest club linked with a move for the former Cardiff City man is MLS outfit D.C United, who are ready to offer the 29-year-old a deal worth $5m-a-year.
6. Benjamin Andre
Transfer: Rennes to Liverpool
With Red Bull Leipzig refusing to part ways with Naby Keita, Liverpool have turned their attention to Rennes central midfielder Benjamin Andre, who is thought to be available for around €17m.
7. Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Transfer: Manchester United to AC Milan
Massimiliano Mirabelli, a director at AC Milan, has suggested that Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic could make a return to his former club, with Manchester United still yet to offer the 35-year-old a new deal.
8. Rui Fonte
Transfer: Braga to Fulham
Championship outfit Fulham will have to stump up €10m if they want to bring Braga striker Rui Fonte to Craven Cottage, after the Portuguese side rejected the Cottagers' initial bid of just €7m.
9. Danny Welbeck
Transfer: Arsenal to Everton
The Toffees' approach for Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud seems to have fallen on deaf ears, so they have turned to another striker within the Gunners' squad, England international Danny Welbeck.
That's all the rumours from today, make sure to check out the roundup same place tomorrow.