Van Dijk Has So Far Refused to Do the 1 Thing That Would Speed Up Southampton Exit

Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk is tipped to leave St Mary's this summer, with Chelsea and Liverpool supposedly fighting over his signature.

The Netherlands international is thought to prefer Anfield over Stamford Bridge, but a move to the former may prove more difficult as the relationship between the Reds and Saints has soured over the last couple of months.

Top source reveals @ChelseaFC boss Antonio Conte wants Virgil van Dijk and is big admirer of Danny Drinkwater. — Jim White (@JimWhite) August 5, 2017

Reports claim that the defender had formally asked to leave Southampton, but sources at Independent.ie have been made to understand that the player never submitted a transfer request.

Had he done so, he would have been forced to part with a pretty sum, yet as things stand, there has been no official request from the 27-year-old.

Van Dijk is still training away from the rest of the squad, though, and is still expected to depart the club.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

He is believed to have held positive talks with the Reds over a £50m summer move, but Saints officials informed him that he would not be sold. Liverpool were forced to back off from their pursuit in the most comical fashion after Southampton threatened to report them for tapping up.

The centre-back has refused to take part in the club's pre-season games, missing their most recent one against Sevilla on Saturday. His relationship with the board, as well as the club's supporters, has been much less than amicable recently and they would be better off letting him go.

Liverpool, though, cannot make a move for him unless they receive word that he will be allowed to leave St Mary's this summer. Chelsea, meanwhile, are hoping to swoop in for the steal while Jurgen Klopp waits.