Soccer

VIDEO: Barca Fan Hurls His Neymar & Dani Alves Souvenirs Straight Into the Bin

90Min
27 minutes ago

Neymar and Dani Alves are not the most popular figures in Barcelona following the events of this summer.

The duo have moved to PSG, the former of which for a world record €222m fee, and some supporters have not accepted their decisions graciously. One fan opted to make public his distaste for the Brazilians, posting a video to Twitter in which he throws what appear to be drink coasters depicting the two players into a bin.

"They taught me how to throw litter in the trash since I was little, so I put it into practice with these two," SNM wrote alongside the video.

Alves even saw fit to respond, writing “También te quiero nanuuu!”, which translates to "I love you too".

The reason for resentment towards Neymar needs no explanation, although Alves' situation is slightly less clear.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

It was assumed that the former Barcelona full-back had persuaded Neymar to join PSG after signing for the club from Juventus, but he has now claimed that the opposite is true.


"In contrast to what people think, I am the grateful one because Neymar was the one who convinced me [to join PSG]," he said, quoted by Marca.

"I didn't have anything to do with [his transfer]. I only told him to be happy.

"[My arrival] wasn't planned, but if he was able to convince me then it was because he was thinking about coming, I would say."

Unfortunately, that might not entirely soften the blow for the Blaugrana faithful.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters