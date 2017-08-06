Soccer

VIDEO: Graziano Pelle Reminds Us That He's Still a Decent Player With Outrageous Volley in CSL Match

90Min
an hour ago

The level of quality on show in the Chinese Super League is still somewhat dubious, but Graziano Pelle showed he still has a little bit about him during a recent match.

The Italy international, who scored 30 goals in 81 appearances for Southampton, switched the Premier League for China last year and is now one of the best paid players in the world.

He has managed three goals and three assists so far this season for Shandong Luneng and netted against Beijing Guoan on Saturday, volleying a superb effort over goalkeeper Yang Zhi after controlling Jin Jingdao's header.

The 32-year-old's best years may be behind him, having proved himself as a good striker in Europe during seasons with Feyenoord and Southampton, but Pelle evidently still has a lot to offer after bagging this extraordinary effort.

Pelle's Shandong side are currently third in the Chinese Super League, five points behind Hulk's Shanghai SIPG and nine behind Paulinho's Guangzhou Evergrande.

