AC Milan Director Admits That Signing of Defensive Superstar Leonardo Bonucci 'Wasn't Planned'

an hour ago

AC Milan director Massimiliano Mirabelli has admitted that the club's acquisition of former Juventus centre-back Leonardo Bonucci was completely unplanned, and negotiations regarding his transfer were worked out very quickly.

The €42m move for Bonucci was just one signing on a list of many that have been made through the cash injection received from Milan's new Chinese owners, in their bid to get back amongst Europe's elite.

And now Mirabelli has admitted that unlike their other signings, Bonucci wasn't planned, but the club couldn't miss out on the chance to sign him:

"Bonucci's transfer wasn't planned, but it was an opportunity we had to grab as it went past," Mirabelli told Rai Sport.

"I was talking to [agent Alessandr] Lucci about other players and he kept making jokes about Bonucci. Over the first few days, I didn't even tell [CEO Marco] Fassone.

"Then I saw the lad really did want to come to Milan and we worked out the negotiations very quickly."

Milan have seen a huge influx of players join the club this summer, and continue to be linked with a move for a new striker to top it off - with the likes of Pierre Emerick Aubameyang and Zlatan Ibrahimovic rumoured to be on the list of candidates, but Mirabelli remains grounded in the club's pursuit:

"We'll look at what is out there and you never know in life.

"A few old faces may well return, but I do not intend to allude to Ibrahimovic. We're keeping our feet on the ground and evaluating the situation."

Milan kick off their Serie A season on August 21, with an away trip to Crotone.

