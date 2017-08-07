AC Milan Director Admits That Signing of Defensive Superstar Leonardo Bonucci 'Wasn't Planned'

AC Milan director Massimiliano Mirabelli has admitted that the club's acquisition of former Juventus centre-back Leonardo Bonucci was completely unplanned, and negotiations regarding his transfer were worked out very quickly.

The €42m move for Bonucci was just one signing on a list of many that have been made through the cash injection received from Milan's new Chinese owners, in their bid to get back amongst Europe's elite.

Lintao Zhang/GettyImages

And now Mirabelli has admitted that unlike their other signings, Bonucci wasn't planned, but the club couldn't miss out on the chance to sign him:

"Bonucci's transfer wasn't planned, but it was an opportunity we had to grab as it went past," Mirabelli told Rai Sport.

"I was talking to [agent Alessandr] Lucci about other players and he kept making jokes about Bonucci. Over the first few days, I didn't even tell [CEO Marco] Fassone.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

"Then I saw the lad really did want to come to Milan and we worked out the negotiations very quickly."

Milan have seen a huge influx of players join the club this summer, and continue to be linked with a move for a new striker to top it off - with the likes of Pierre Emerick Aubameyang and Zlatan Ibrahimovic rumoured to be on the list of candidates, but Mirabelli remains grounded in the club's pursuit:

"We'll look at what is out there and you never know in life.

"A few old faces may well return, but I do not intend to allude to Ibrahimovic. We're keeping our feet on the ground and evaluating the situation."

Milan kick off their Serie A season on August 21, with an away trip to Crotone.