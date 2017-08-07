Soccer

​Arsene Wenger Admits Arsenal Squad Is Too Big Ahead of Proposed Summer Clear Out

90Min
43 minutes ago

Arsene Wenger has admitted that Arsenal’s squad is overloaded and that players will need to be sold before the end of the summer window, as reported by the Evening Standard.

The arrivals of Sead Kolasinac and Alexandre Lacazette have been welcome editions at the Emirates, but have increased the need for the Gunners to ease the strain on their swollen wage budget.

Mathieu Debuchy, Lucas Perez, Carl Jenkinson, Joel Campbell and Kieran Gibbs have all been transfer listed, whilst youngster Kaylen Hinds and Wojciech Szczesny have already been sold for around £2.5m and £10.8m respectively.

Alexis Sanchez has been consistently linked with a move away from the capital, but now looks set to see out the remaining 12 months of his contract and leave for free next summer.

The Gunners' pursuit of Monaco’s Thomas Lemar has shown little progression in recent weeks, and with reports that the club are also interested in out of favour PSG star Lucas Moura, the north London club will have to free up funds if they are to offer their targets a competitive wage.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

Speaking to the press following his side’s 4-1 penalty shoot-out win over Chelsea, Arsene Wenger was asked whether he thought Arsenal’s 33-man squad (it’s 32 according to Arsenal’s website, but Wenger didn’t seem to know the figure either!) was excessive.

He said: "To be honest it is too high. We will let some players go because too much competition for places is detrimental.

"Not enough competition for places is detrimental as well. I agree that 33 [sic] is too high."

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters