​Arsene Wenger Admits Arsenal Squad Is Too Big Ahead of Proposed Summer Clear Out

Arsene Wenger has admitted that Arsenal’s squad is overloaded and that players will need to be sold before the end of the summer window, as reported by the Evening Standard.

The arrivals of Sead Kolasinac and Alexandre Lacazette have been welcome editions at the Emirates, but have increased the need for the Gunners to ease the strain on their swollen wage budget.

Arsene Wenger on the size of Arsenal's squad: "The number is too high and we'll let some players go. 33 is too high." pic.twitter.com/7JD24DA526 — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) August 6, 2017

Mathieu Debuchy, Lucas Perez, Carl Jenkinson, Joel Campbell and Kieran Gibbs have all been transfer listed, whilst youngster Kaylen Hinds and Wojciech Szczesny have already been sold for around £2.5m and £10.8m respectively.

Alexis Sanchez has been consistently linked with a move away from the capital, but now looks set to see out the remaining 12 months of his contract and leave for free next summer.

The Gunners' pursuit of Monaco’s Thomas Lemar has shown little progression in recent weeks, and with reports that the club are also interested in out of favour PSG star Lucas Moura, the north London club will have to free up funds if they are to offer their targets a competitive wage.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

Speaking to the press following his side’s 4-1 penalty shoot-out win over Chelsea, Arsene Wenger was asked whether he thought Arsenal’s 33-man squad (it’s 32 according to Arsenal’s website, but Wenger didn’t seem to know the figure either!) was excessive.

He said: "To be honest it is too high. We will let some players go because too much competition for places is detrimental.

"Not enough competition for places is detrimental as well. I agree that 33 [sic] is too high."