Arsene Wenger Concedes One of Arsenal's Star Performers May Miss Premier League Opener

an hour ago

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has admitted that Mesut Ozil is unlikely to feature in the Gunners' Premier League opener on Friday night against Leicester - after missing the Community Shield victory over Chelsea with a swollen ankle.

The north London outfit narrowly beat Premier League champions Chelsea on Sunday; a 1-1 draw after extra time resulted in a penalty shootout, which Arsenal eventually won 4-1. However, the Gunners were without the likes of Alexis Sanchez (deemed unfit) and Ozil, who has now been determined as a doubt for their match against Leicester. 

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

"He has little chance to play on Friday night," Arsene Wenger told reporters after the Chelsea win, via Daily Mail.

On the match itself, Wenger seemed pleased with his side's performance, heralding the team's ability to come back from 1-0 down.

"We put ourselves in a difficult position just after half-time, but in the end we produced a performance that we did at the end of last season,"

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

"We were dominating and I just wondered whether we would come back or not, but I think we always looked dangerous." 

When asked about how his new signings fared against Chelsea, the Frenchman had nothing but praise for them - pointing out their speed at adapting to England.

"They looked like they adapted very quickly. [Alexandre] Lacazette is getting better every week, Sead [Kolasinac] was very strong last week and when he came on again and he played very well."

While Alexis Sanchez's fitness levels may be good enough for Friday's match, Ozil looks set to sit out alongside Aaron Ramsey. Laurent Koscielny will also miss the game through suspension but club captain Per Mertesacker should be available after coming off injured against the Blues - receiving an elbow in the face from Gary Cahill.

