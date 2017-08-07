Barcelona Make 'Official Bid' for Dortmund Starlet as Search for Neymar Replacement Ramps Up

Barcelona have made an official bid for Borussia Dortmund forward Ousmane Dembele, as they look to secure a long-term replacement for Neymar.

Sky Sports Italy's Gianluca Di Marzio claims that the Catalan giants have submitted a bid of €70m plus add-ons for the 20-year-old Frenchman, who impressed in Saturday's German Super Cup against Bayern Munich.

Self-styled transfer guru Di Marzio reports that the 'significant offer' will not be enough to convince Dortmund to part with one of their most valuable assets, as clubs begin to squeeze Barca for as much of Neymar's €222m fee as they can get.

AC Milan's chase of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is believed to be tied into any move for Dembele - with the Bundesliga side ready to grudgingly accept the departure of one of their star forwards, but not both.

The pair combined in Saturday's Super Cup to put their side ahead in the second half, Dembele putting the Gabonese striker through on goal at the end of a lightning counter-attack.

Aubameyang made no mistake with the finish - although the goal ended up coming in a losing cause, Bayern equalising in a late goalmouth scramble and going on to win a penalty shootout.

Barcelona have also been linked with a move for Dembele's French counterpart Kylian Mbappe after a stunning breakout season with AS Monaco, although Spanish rivals Real Madrid are reported to be leading the race for the 18-year-old.

A move for Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho is also said to be close to completion, although the Brazilian typically plays a more of a midfield role than forwards Neymar and Dembele.