Soccer

Crystal Palace Set to Snare Man Utd Starlet on Loan With Fosu-Mensah Primed for Imminent Medical

90Min
2 hours ago

Dutch U21 international Timothy Fosu-Mensah is set to depart Old Trafford this summer in the search of first team football. The 19-year-old is on the verge of joining London-based side Crystal Palace on a season long loan, linking up with former Ajax boss Frank de Boer.

The versatile midfielder will also be joining his old Ajax teammate Jairo Riedewald at Selhurst Park after the senior Dutch international completed a £7m move to Palace earlier this summer. 


With new manager De Boer at the helm, it is unsurprising to see a number of Dutch players being brought into the Eagles side, especially those that worked under the 47-year-old manager in Amsterdam.

The Manchester United star will complete his medical on Monday ahead of the proposed loan move. Having completed the signings of Nemanja Matić and Victor Lindelöf this summer, Fosu-Mensah would have found first-team opportunities few and far between in Manchester this season.

Fosu-Mensah is a very physical player who can dominate a midfield. With a wealth of experience at right-back and centre-back for the Manchester United youth sides, the Dutchman has gone on to make 21 senior appearances for the Red Devils first-team over the last three years.

Fosu-Mensah will become the Eagles third signing this summer, joining Riedewald and Chelsea loanee Ruben Loftus-Cheek at Selhurst Park. The Dutchman can expect plenty of first-team opportunities with Palace this season, clearly a key factor in José Mourinho's decision to allow the 19-year-old to leave Old Trafford.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters