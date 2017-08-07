Crystal Palace Set to Snare Man Utd Starlet on Loan With Fosu-Mensah Primed for Imminent Medical

Dutch U21 international Timothy Fosu-Mensah is set to depart Old Trafford this summer in the search of first team football. The 19-year-old is on the verge of joining London-based side Crystal Palace on a season long loan, linking up with former Ajax boss Frank de Boer.

The versatile midfielder will also be joining his old Ajax teammate Jairo Riedewald at Selhurst Park after the senior Dutch international completed a £7m move to Palace earlier this summer.





With new manager De Boer at the helm, it is unsurprising to see a number of Dutch players being brought into the Eagles side, especially those that worked under the 47-year-old manager in Amsterdam.

Timothy Fosu-Mensah is having a medical at Crystal Palace today ahead of a season-long loan move #cpfc #mufc — Ed Aarons (@ed_aarons) August 7, 2017

The Manchester United star will complete his medical on Monday ahead of the proposed loan move. Having completed the signings of Nemanja Matić and Victor Lindelöf this summer, Fosu-Mensah would have found first-team opportunities few and far between in Manchester this season.

BREAKING: @tfosumensah is having a medical at @CPFC ahead of a season-long loan move from @manutd, SSN understands pic.twitter.com/6bhWcNb2Hu — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 7, 2017

Fosu-Mensah is a very physical player who can dominate a midfield. With a wealth of experience at right-back and centre-back for the Manchester United youth sides, the Dutchman has gone on to make 21 senior appearances for the Red Devils first-team over the last three years.

Fosu-Mensah will become the Eagles third signing this summer, joining Riedewald and Chelsea loanee Ruben Loftus-Cheek at Selhurst Park. The Dutchman can expect plenty of first-team opportunities with Palace this season, clearly a key factor in José Mourinho's decision to allow the 19-year-old to leave Old Trafford.