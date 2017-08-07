Soccer

Ex-Liverpool Player Sissoko Says Reds Are Making a Mistake by Not Bringing Back Exiled Sakho

90Min
43 minutes ago

Former Liverpool star Momo Sissoko believes Liverpool are making a mistake by not bringing back exiled defender Mamadou Sakho into the starting eleven. 

Sakho hasn't featured for the Reds since April 2016 and spent part of last season on loan at Crystal Palace, after falling out with boss Jurgen Klopp over disciplinary issues during pre-season last year. 

The Liverpool Echo reported that Klopp is refusing to bring Sakho back into his plans, despite the club's public pursuit for Southampton Virgil van Dijk looking increasingly unlikely.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

However, former Liverpool midfielder Sissoko, who also played for Juventus and Valencia, believes Klopp is making a mistake by not swallowing his pride and re-integrating the French centre back.

"In defence they have to make up for the absence of Sakho," Sissoko said to ESPN. "I think that Mama's commitment and leadership should be an asset to Klopp."

Klopp's relationship with Sakho unraveled during Liverpool's 2016/17 pre-season campaign. The Reds' boss punished Sakho for 'immature and irresponsible behaviour' after the player was reportedly disruptive and late to team meetings. 

32-year-old Sissoko made 51 appearances for Liverpool during his three year stay at Anfield and thinks, regardless of the Sakho saga, Liverpool can have a successful season if the club hangs on to Philippe Coutinho.

"They are exceptionally strong in attack, with players like Sturridge, Mane, Salah and Firmino in attack. If they hang on to Coutinho I think they can have a really big year."

Sakho's loan spell at Crystal Palace saw him become an instant fan favourite as he helped keep Palace in the Premier League. 

Chris Hyde/GettyImages

Liverpool have put a £30m price tag on the Frenchman's head and are keen to get him off the books with Palace rumoured to be interested in taking the defender back on a permanent deal.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters