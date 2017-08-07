Ex-Liverpool Player Sissoko Says Reds Are Making a Mistake by Not Bringing Back Exiled Sakho

Former Liverpool star Momo Sissoko believes Liverpool are making a mistake by not bringing back exiled defender Mamadou Sakho into the starting eleven.

Sakho hasn't featured for the Reds since April 2016 and spent part of last season on loan at Crystal Palace, after falling out with boss Jurgen Klopp over disciplinary issues during pre-season last year.

The Liverpool Echo reported that Klopp is refusing to bring Sakho back into his plans, despite the club's public pursuit for Southampton Virgil van Dijk looking increasingly unlikely.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

However, former Liverpool midfielder Sissoko, who also played for Juventus and Valencia, believes Klopp is making a mistake by not swallowing his pride and re-integrating the French centre back.

"In defence they have to make up for the absence of Sakho," Sissoko said to ESPN. "I think that Mama's commitment and leadership should be an asset to Klopp."

Klopp's relationship with Sakho unraveled during Liverpool's 2016/17 pre-season campaign. The Reds' boss punished Sakho for 'immature and irresponsible behaviour' after the player was reportedly disruptive and late to team meetings.

32-year-old Sissoko made 51 appearances for Liverpool during his three year stay at Anfield and thinks, regardless of the Sakho saga, Liverpool can have a successful season if the club hangs on to Philippe Coutinho.

"They are exceptionally strong in attack, with players like Sturridge, Mane, Salah and Firmino in attack. If they hang on to Coutinho I think they can have a really big year."

Sakho's loan spell at Crystal Palace saw him become an instant fan favourite as he helped keep Palace in the Premier League.

Chris Hyde/GettyImages

Liverpool have put a £30m price tag on the Frenchman's head and are keen to get him off the books with Palace rumoured to be interested in taking the defender back on a permanent deal.

