French Journalist Confirms PSG Interest in Mbappé Despite Player's Indecision on His Future

Paris Saint-Germain are keeping tabs on French wonderkid Kylian Mbappé, although the 18-year-old is yet to decide his future according to French journalist Julien Maynard. Despite the constant rumours surrounding the striker, there is no agreement in place between Mbappé and the Parisians.

Mbappé has been linked with a host of top European clubs this summer. Liverpool and Arsenal were interested in signing the French international, however, Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona are believed to be leading the race for his signature along with PSG.

Info @telefoot_TF1

Pas d'accord PSG - Kylian Mbappé à l'heure actuelle.

Paris veut l'attaquant, mais il n'a pas encore arrêté son choix. — Julien Maynard (@JulienMaynard) August 6, 2017

Having already completed the world record signing of Brazilian star Neymar, PSG are making a statement of intent that they want to dominate European football. The former Barcelona player's arrival at the Parc des Princes could be enough to convince Mbappé that his future lies in Paris.

After registering an impressive 26 goals in all competitions last season, Mbappé helped his AS Monaco side to their first Ligue 1 title in 17 years as well as a place in the Champions League semi-finals.

The 18-year-old has gone on to make four appearances for the French national team and although he is yet to score his first goal for Les Bleus, Mbappé is a certainty for a place in the French national team for the 2018 World Cup.

With questions over PSG's compliance with financial fair play regulations in Neymar's transfer, a move for Mbappé this summer would seem highly unlikely. The striker's contract with Monaco expires in 2019, making a free transfer to the Parc des Princes highly likely in two years.