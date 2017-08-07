Gareth Bale Tells Trusted Teammate He Wants to Leave Madrid This Summer Following Mbappe Speculation

Reports in Spain claim that Gareth Bale has told Real Madrid teammate Luka Modric that he wants to leave the club for Manchester United this summer.

Notorious rumourmongers Don Balon report that the Welshman's former Tottenham teammate is his 'only friend' in Los Blancos' squad, claiming that Bale told the Croatia international on Whatsapp that he is 'quite determined' to make his exit from the Bernabeu this summer.

The online transfer rag reports that it is Real's pursuit of Kylian Mbappe which has convinced Bale that his future lies elsewhere, with Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema both firmly assured of their positions in Zinedine Zidane's plans for the coming season.

Manchester United are assumed to be the team leading the race for Bale's signature, as one of the few clubs with the financial resources and organisational clout to offer the Wales international wages to match his Real Madrid contract and the chance for a serious Champions League challenge.

However, Jose Mourinho all but ruled out a move for the Real star last month, saying: “You have contacts, you have feelings, you understand things. I think it was clear that Bale likes Madrid, the challenge, the situation, he’s in a club in a very good situation now. I never felt a desire from him to leave, so why lose time and energy on that? No.”

A summer move for Bale continues to look unlikely though, with Real needing as much squad depth as possible as they look to challenge for a league, cup and Champions League treble this season - in addition to the European and Spanish Super Cups, and the Club World Cup.