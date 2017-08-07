Soccer

Gareth Bale Tells Trusted Teammate He Wants to Leave Madrid This Summer Following Mbappe Speculation

90Min
2 hours ago

Reports in Spain claim that Gareth Bale has told Real Madrid teammate Luka Modric that he wants to leave the club for Manchester United this summer. 

Notorious rumourmongers Don Balon report that the Welshman's former Tottenham teammate is his 'only friend' in Los Blancos' squad, claiming that Bale told the Croatia international on Whatsapp that he is 'quite determined' to make his exit from the Bernabeu this summer. 

The online transfer rag reports that it is Real's pursuit of Kylian Mbappe which has convinced Bale that his future lies elsewhere, with Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema both firmly assured of their positions in Zinedine Zidane's plans for the coming season. 

Manchester United are assumed to be the team leading the race for Bale's signature, as one of the few clubs with the financial resources and organisational clout to offer the Wales international wages to match his Real Madrid contract and the chance for a serious Champions League challenge. 

However, Jose Mourinho all but ruled out a move for the Real star last month, saying: “You have contacts, you have feelings, you understand things. I think it was clear that Bale likes Madrid, the challenge, the situation, he’s in a club in a very good situation now. I never felt a desire from him to leave, so why lose time and energy on that? No.”

A summer move for Bale continues to look unlikely though, with Real needing as much squad depth as possible as they look to challenge for a league, cup and Champions League treble this season - in addition to the European and Spanish Super Cups, and the Club World Cup. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters