Jose Mourinho Comments on Failure to Sign Ivan Perisic From Inter: 'That's Football'

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho seems to be nonplussed over losing out on Inter Milan's Ivan Perisic.

The Portuguese manager had identified the 28-year-old Croatian winger as one of his main attacking targets this summer, but Inter were just as keen on having him in their squad and Mourinho was unable to recruit the player.

Stanley Chou/GettyImages

Asked for a comment on missing out on Perisic, the former Chelsea gaffer told Premium Sport (H/T Football Italia): "That’s football."

Mourinho also previously coached the Serie A side, and having led them to the treble in 2010, he's still quite fond of the club.

While he does wish Inter the best of luck in every game they play, he would obviously prefer to be on the winning end if his team ever had to face them

CHRISTOPHE SIMON/GettyImages

“If I was playing against Inter tomorrow I’d want to win," he added. "They’re strong, they put up a good defence to keep someone who’s an important player for them. That’s football.”

“The truth is that since I left, all Inter Coaches have had the same messages from me. I want them to win trophies for the Interisti, and when I say Interisti what I mean is us.

“He [Spalletti] received the same message I gave to Gasperini, Ranieri, Mazzarri… with all those who came to Inter there are too many to name.

“I hope Luciano can give stability to the team and win something for us.”

Mourinho will lead his team out against Real Madrid in the UEFA Supercup on Tuesday. He is surely hoping to kick his second season at United off in style, and a win over the Champions League holders would really help.