Juventus Reportedly Ready to Trigger €45m Buy-Out Clause of Key AS Roma Midfielder

Juventus are reportedly ready to trigger Kevin Strootman's €45m release clause in a deal that would see him leave AS Roma for Turin.

The central midfielder has been a key part of the Roma squad ever since his move to serie A in 2013, and the 27-year-old would be a big loss for the side in the Italian capital.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

According to Dutch daily Algemeen Dagblad (via Calcio Mercato), the Bianconeri will pay the Dutchman's buyout clause, leaving Roma resigned to losing their man - having inserted the clause into his recently signed contract with the club.

Though reports have claimed that Strootman is willing to join Juventus, the midfielder has recently been quoted as saying: "Rome is Rome and it is difficult to get away from here, do not get away easily,".

Paolo Bruno/GettyImages

If Strootman was to join the Serie A champions, he would only strengthen an already stellar midfield that boasts huge talent. Miralem Pjanic, Claudio Marchisio and Sami Khedira already make up a strong choice in the engine room, and Stootman's arrival wouldn't guarantee a starting spot - regardless of his fee.





Roma wouldn't be too stricken should Strootman leave - the arrivals of Lorenzo Pellegrini and Maxime Gonalons have bolstered the club's midfield, but his talent would be a definite miss.

As Juve look to build on last season's brilliant campaign, the arrivals of Douglas Costa and Federico Bernardeschi will give fans hope - and their latest link will only add to that.





However, defensively, the squad has taken a hit this summer, with both Dani Alves and Leonardo Bonucci leaving the squad.