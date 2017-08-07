Soccer

Juventus Reportedly Ready to Trigger €45m Buy-Out Clause of Key AS Roma Midfielder

90Min
23 minutes ago

Juventus are reportedly ready to trigger Kevin Strootman's €45m release clause in a deal that would see him leave AS Roma for Turin.

The central midfielder has been a key part of the Roma squad ever since his move to serie A in 2013, and the 27-year-old would be a big loss for the side in the Italian capital.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

According to Dutch daily Algemeen Dagblad (via Calcio Mercato), the Bianconeri will pay the Dutchman's buyout clause, leaving Roma resigned to losing their man - having inserted the clause into his recently signed contract with the club.

Though reports have claimed that Strootman is willing to join Juventus, the midfielder has recently been quoted as saying: "Rome is Rome and it is difficult to get away from here, do not get away easily,".

Paolo Bruno/GettyImages

If Strootman was to join the Serie A champions, he would only strengthen an already stellar midfield that boasts huge talent. Miralem Pjanic, Claudio Marchisio and Sami Khedira already make up a strong choice in the engine room, and Stootman's arrival wouldn't guarantee a starting spot - regardless of his fee.


Roma wouldn't be too stricken should Strootman leave - the arrivals of Lorenzo Pellegrini and Maxime Gonalons have bolstered the club's midfield, but his talent would be a definite miss.

As Juve look to build on last season's brilliant campaign, the arrivals of Douglas Costa and Federico Bernardeschi will give fans hope - and their latest link will only add to that. 


However, defensively, the squad has taken a hit this summer, with both Dani Alves and Leonardo Bonucci leaving the squad.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters