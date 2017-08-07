Juventus Set to Make Move for Steven N'Zonzi as Blaise Matuidi Deal Stutters

Juventus have turned their attentions to Sevilla midfielder Steven N'Zonzi after struggling in their pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Blaise Matuidi.

Football Italia have reported that Juve director Fabio Paratici flew to England to watch the former Blackburn midfielder in Sevilla's friendly against Everton.

The Old Lady have grown frustrated in their attempts to sign the 30-year-old French international Matuidi as PSG are continuing to hold out for a fee of over €20m for the combative midfielder. Juve aren't willing to pay that kind of price for him, as he is entering the final year of his contract.

N’Zonzi is younger then Matuidi at 28-years-old, but with a €40m release clause in his contract the fee is considerably bigger, and the current Serie A champions are hoping to lower Sevilla's valuation of their man or introduce as player exchange into the deal.

ANDER GILLENEA/GettyImages

Since his move to Seville from England in 2015, the midfielder has impressed both in La Liga and the Champions League with seven goals in 90 appearances. With Juve keen to add to their central midfield options after struggling to replace Paul Pogba last summer, N'Zonzi could be their man.

If the Old Lady fail to get either of their men, a move for Andre Gomes could be on the cards, although Barcelona would not let him go for cheap after only a year with the Catalan club.