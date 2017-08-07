Soccer

Juventus Set to Make Move for Steven N'Zonzi as Blaise Matuidi Deal Stutters

90Min
an hour ago

Juventus have turned their attentions to Sevilla midfielder Steven N'Zonzi after struggling in their pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Blaise Matuidi.

Football Italia have reported that Juve director Fabio Paratici flew to England to watch the former Blackburn midfielder in Sevilla's friendly against Everton.

JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER/GettyImages

The Old Lady have grown frustrated in their attempts to sign the 30-year-old French international  Matuidi as PSG are continuing to hold out for a fee of over €20m for the combative midfielder. Juve aren't willing to pay that kind of price for him, as he is entering the final year of his contract.

N’Zonzi is younger then Matuidi at 28-years-old, but with a €40m release clause in his contract the fee is considerably bigger, and the current Serie A champions are hoping to lower Sevilla's valuation of their man or introduce as player exchange into the deal.

ANDER GILLENEA/GettyImages

Since his move to Seville from England in 2015, the midfielder has impressed both in La Liga and the Champions League with seven goals in 90 appearances. With Juve keen to add to their central midfield options after struggling to replace Paul Pogba last summer, N'Zonzi could be their man.

If the Old Lady fail to get either of their men, a move for Andre Gomes could be on the cards, although Barcelona would not let him go for cheap after only a year with the Catalan club.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters