Soccer

Lacazette & Bellerin Exchange Cheeky Back & Forth on Twitter After Arsenal's Community Shield Win

90Min
an hour ago

The Arsenal faithful were loving the Twitter exchange between Alexandre Lacazette and Hector Bellerin yesterday, in the wake of their penalty shootout victory over Chelsea in the Community Shield.

The pair were seen talking enthusiastically to each other via social media, and it's safe to say everyone at the club was lapping it up as the teammates helped the north London side clinch victory in the first silverware battle of the season.

Ahead of the game, the Spanish full-back had posted an encouraging picture with his  £52m teammate captioned: "Dont worry bro, We got this. We win at Wembely!".

And following the game, the bromance continued, as Bellerin posted another tweet of the victorious pair together, holding the coveted pre-season trophy captioned "Told you Alexandre Lacazette! Perfect way to start the season with a trophy."

The former Lyon striker replied with a series of emojis before writing: "I have to listen to you more often my friend! Great win today!"

When the short but sweet Twitter conversation was over, Arsenal fans liked the friendly exchange between the talented pair to say the least:

Everyone involved at the Emirates will surely be hoping this budding friendship will translate into a great footballing partnership come the start of the season, as Arsenal look to improve on their fifth-place finish last campaign.

