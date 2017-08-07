Lacazette & Bellerin Exchange Cheeky Back & Forth on Twitter After Arsenal's Community Shield Win

The Arsenal faithful were loving the Twitter exchange between Alexandre Lacazette and Hector Bellerin yesterday, in the wake of their penalty shootout victory over Chelsea in the Community Shield.

The pair were seen talking enthusiastically to each other via social media, and it's safe to say everyone at the club was lapping it up as the teammates helped the north London side clinch victory in the first silverware battle of the season.

"Don't worry bro. We got this. We win at Wembley!" #WeAreTheArsenal pic.twitter.com/TVF71YuDkb — Héctor Bellerín (@HectorBellerin) August 5, 2017

Ahead of the game, the Spanish full-back had posted an encouraging picture with his £52m teammate captioned: "Dont worry bro, We got this. We win at Wembely!".

👀 Told you @LacazetteAlex!! Perfect way to start the season with a 🏆#WeAreTheArsenal pic.twitter.com/Jdfp3zmpjN — Héctor Bellerín (@HectorBellerin) August 6, 2017

And following the game, the bromance continued, as Bellerin posted another tweet of the victorious pair together, holding the coveted pre-season trophy captioned "Told you Alexandre Lacazette! Perfect way to start the season with a trophy."

I have to listen to you more often my friend !! Great Win today !! 🥇🏆#ARSvCHE pic.twitter.com/ezpSKgUxN6 — Alexandre Lacazette (@LacazetteAlex) August 6, 2017

The former Lyon striker replied with a series of emojis before writing: "I have to listen to you more often my friend! Great win today!"

When the short but sweet Twitter conversation was over, Arsenal fans liked the friendly exchange between the talented pair to say the least:

Everyone involved at the Emirates will surely be hoping this budding friendship will translate into a great footballing partnership come the start of the season, as Arsenal look to improve on their fifth-place finish last campaign.