Las Palmas Reach Verbal Agreement With Man City Star Over Transfer in 2019

Manchester City star David Silva is set to leave the Etihad Stadium in 2019 when his contract expires. Having previously expressed a desire to end his career in Spain, he has agreed to join Las Palmas should they remain in the Spanish top flight, according to AS.

Silva joined Manchester City in 2010, ending a seven-year spell in the Valencia first team in a deal worth £24m. The Spanish international has established himself as one of the most gifted attacking midfielders in the league, helping the Sky Blues to their first Premier league title in the 2011/12 season.

With a total of 306 appearances for Manchester City, Silva will be remembered at the Etihad for years to come. Having accumulated an impressive tally of 51 goals and 101 assists, the Spaniard's partnership with Argentine striker Sergio Agüero has helped transform the club into a European powerhouse.

"If I go back to Spain, it will be to play for Las Palmas," Silva said 18 months ago.

Las Palmas survived relegation this season by just eight points. Boasting an impressive squad that include the likes of Kevin-Prince Boateng and Jonathan Viera, as well as new signings Alen Halilovic and Vitolo, there will be an expectation to climb up the La Liga table for the Canary Islanders this season.