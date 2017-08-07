Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp Hints Highly-Rated Aston Villa Target May Stay at Anfield This Season

Jurgen Klopp has indicated that sought-after youngster Ryan Kent could stay at Liverpool this season, despite interest from a number of Championship clubs.

The England Under-20s international spent last season on loan at Barnsley and his versatile performances as both a left and right winger are thought to have caught the attention of Derby County, Leeds United as well as Aston Villa.

The 20-year-old made 45 appearances for Tykes last term and was named the club’s Young Player of the Year.

Klopp: "Ryan Kent - this pre-season is completely different to his last pre-season." — Anfield HQ (@AnfieldHQ) August 5, 2017

However, after strong displays in pre-season, Klopp reportedly believes the Oldham-born midfielder is ready for first team opportunities with the Reds, and will look to keep the youngster at Anfield, as reported by Birmingham Mail.





Speaking to the press, Klopp said; “Ryan Kent, I’ve known him for one-and-a-half years and last year he developed unbelievably well and this pre-season is completely different to last pre-season, he’s completely showed up now.

“So, without paying too much money or the highest transfer fees we have additions in the squad. That’s good.”

This summer Liverpool have signed Andrew Robertson from Hull, Chelsea youngster Dominic Solanke and £34m summer signing Mo Salah who has already shown himself to be a quality addition in pre-season.

But with Adam Lallana likely to miss at least 2 months of the season through injury, Liverpool may rely on Kent’s dynamism going forward in the early stages of the campaign.

Villa have reportedly been monitoring the youngster for some months, but look set to miss out on the former Coventry City loanee as the Reds look to give the youngster a chance in the first team.