Soccer

Liverpool Given Boost in Champions League Tie Against Hoffenheim as German Side Suffer Injury Scare

90Min
an hour ago

Ahead of Hoffenheim's Champions League qualifier clash against Liverpool next week, the German outfit have been left concerned over the fitness of one of their main strikers, Sandro Wagner.

Wagner's 11 league goals last campaign helped fire Hoffeneheim to a fourth place finish in the Bundesliga, seeing them enter the qualification rounds for the Champions League. If the injury sustained by the German international is serious it will be a big blow for Julian Nagelsmann's men.

FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-HOFFENHEIM-FRANKFURT

The 29-year-old striker was withdrawn from Die Kraichgauer's pre-season friendly against Bologna after just eight minutes on Sunday, as reported by Liverpool Echo.

It looks certain as though Wagner will miss Hoffenheim's clash against Rot-Weiss Efurt in the DFB Pokal on August 12 as well as running the risk of missing Liverpool's visit to Wirsol Rhein-Neckar-Arena just three days later.

Ian Walton/GettyImages
Hoffenheim's injury blow will be of great relief to Liverpool, as the partnership between Wagner and former Leicester City man, Andrej Kramaric, proved incredibly effective in the Bundesliga last season. As the five-time European champions failed to strengthen their defence, the duo would have undoubtedly looked to take advantage of the Reds questionable back-line.

Liverpool have not been without their own injury woes however, as Adam Lallana has pulled up with a thigh injury and been ruled out for up to three months, missing the Champions League qualifying tie as a result.

Jurgen Klopp's men kick off their season on Saturday as they face Watford in the Premier League at Vicarage Road, a fixture they won 1-0 in the 2016/17 campaign, courtesy of an Emre Can wonder goal.

After what has been a turbulent transfer window for the Merseyside outfit, with new recruits coming in the form of Mohamed Salah, Andrew Roberson and Dominic Solanke, Liverpool will now be looking to get the new campaign off to a winning start and ensure their passage to the Champions League group stages.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters