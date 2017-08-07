Soccer

Liverpool Wonderkid Woodburn Set for Bundesliga Loan With Kent Also Targeted in Germany

Liverpool could ship out youngsters Ben Woodburn and Ryan Kent on loan this season, with newly promoted Bundesliga side Hannover 96 interested in the pair. 

André Breitenreiter is keen to reinforce his squad following their promotion last season and the Reds youngsters have caught his eye, according to Kicker.

20-year-old Kent spent last season on loan with Championship side Barnsley, featuring in 47 games across all domestic competitions. 

Woodburn, a Welsh U19 international, featured in five Premier League games for Liverpool last season. Playing mostly as a left-winger, the 17-year-old scored his first senior goal for the Reds in a 2-0 victory over Leeds in the EFL Cup.

Hannover secured automatic promotion last season with a one point gap over third place Eintracht Braunschweig. Having added the seasoned Bundesliga duo of Julian Korb and Pirmin Schwegler to their squad, Breitenreiter is intent on keeping Bundesliga football at the Niedersachsenstadion next season.

Woodburn has heavily impressed Liverpool fans during their pre-season, most recently scoring from the edge of the penalty area in the Reds 3-1 victory over Athletic Bilbao.

Adding the signing of £34m winger Mohamed Salah to the Liverpool squad will keep first team opportunities down to a minimum for Woodburn, while Kent has Nathaniel Clyne, Jon Flanagan and Trent Alexander-Arnold ahead of him in selection for the right-back position.

Although Liverpool fans may have hoped their young stars could be shipped out somewhere in England for game time, there will be plenty of first-team opportunities available in Hannover this season. With the chance to learn from right-back Korb and left-winger Felix Klaus, the Liverpool youngsters will almost certainly return next season ready for first team football at Anfield.

