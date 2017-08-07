Pellegrino Remains Ambitious Over Further Transfer Plans as Saints Close in on Juventus' Lemina

New Southampton manager Mauricio Pellegrino is keeping up the positivity at the club and hopes the Saints will make more key signings to improve the squad ahead of deadline day.

Southampton have so far only made the signing of Polish defender Jan Bednarek for £5m from Lech Poznan. However, the Daily Echo are reporting that the Saints are heavily linked with Juventus midfielder, Mario Lemina.

Paolo Bruno/GettyImages

The rumour mill in Italy is suggesting a deal between the clubs has been agreed with a fee in the region of £16m. The 23-year-old Gabon midfielder started his career in France with Lorient and Marseille before moving to Juventus in 2015.

However Pellegrino was coy with saying too much about a potential move: "I don't know anything about him. We are studying the market with some options."





However, his silent speculation was undermined by Juve boss Massimiliano Allegri, who said Lemina will be leaving the Italian champions.

Ian Walton/GettyImages

But Pellegrino left the door open for the possibility of more players joining the squad before the window closes on August 31.

"We are there expecting and ready, and always if we can improve our squad we will do it. It is difficult because we already have a good squad but we want to give another step in our ambition from inside and outside also," he said.

Lemina is a box-to-box midfielder and will give Oriol Romeu and Steven Davis a run for their money should he sign for the Saints.

