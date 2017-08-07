Soccer

Philippe Coutinho Wants Move to Barcelona if Deal Can Be Done 'Amicably' With Liverpool

90Min
an hour ago

Philippe Coutinho wants to join Barcelona if a deal can be done "amicably" with Liverpool, Sky Sports have reported.

The Sun, meanwhile, claim that the Catalan club believe they have Coutinho's signature 'in the bag.' Barcelona are reportedly confident of securing a deal expected to be worth around £90m, with the player now said to be hopeful of joining the club.

Liverpool are insistent that the Brazilian midfielder will not be sold, however, and have indicated that they are not willing to negotiate.

Spanish journalist Guillem Balague has claimed that there will a "key meeting" in the coming week as Barcelona look to complete the transfer.

"Catalan press (guided by those that want the deal done) say there will be key meeting this week," Balague wrote on Twitter. "LFC insist they not selling.

"Coutinho has behaved impeccably with team mates and inside the club. No complaints from LFC about his agents either.

"Personal agreement with player's representatives is just that. LFC insist they won't sell. FCB/agents hopeful LFC will change their stand."

The Blaugrana are reportedly readying a five-year contract for Coutinho, but Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is prepared to battle to keep his star player.

Barcelona are not likely to be priced out of a deal having just received €222m for the sale of Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain, and will attempt to persuade Liverpool, despite having seen an earlier bid of over £70m rejected.

