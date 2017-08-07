PHOTO: Cryptic Tweet Sparks Rumour of San Siro Return for Ex-AC Milan Star Alexandre Pato

Alexandre Pato has created a social media stir, after commenting on a Tweet from his former side AC Milan.

The 27-year-old wrote a cryptic reply to the club's nostalgic post about the former glory days of the team, claiming that there will be a major announcement tomorrow. Pato currently plays for Chinese side Tianjin Quanjian, who compete in the Chinese Super League.





AC Milan's Brazilian Twitter page excitedly pointed out the Brazilian striker's mysterious comment, which had Milan fans dreaming of the player making a heroic return to the San Siro. Pato shone during his time with the club, scoring 63 goals in 150 appearances. The fan favourite was most notably crucial in their triumphant title Serie A winning campaign in 2010/11.

VAI VOLTAR? No Instagram, Pato marca o Milan em um comentário e avisa que 'amanhã anunciará uma grande novidade'. pic.twitter.com/l26z0a7vND — AC Milan Brasil (@ACMilan_Brasil) August 7, 2017

However, Pato later tweeted a picture of himself holding an AC shirt, thanking the club for their gift and wishing them the best of luck for the upcoming season. It seems unclear exactly what Pato's announcement will be, but a return to the San Siro appears to be highly unlikely for now. After all, the former Brazilian international only joined his current club in March 2017.





Manager Vincenzo Montella is thought to be desperately looking for a new striker, after having strengthened his side extensively in most other areas of the pitch.

Che bella sorpresa!!!! @acmilan thank you for this amazing gift❤️🖤 !! Wish you the best for the new season👹 ❤️7🖤 pic.twitter.com/CzUhaBACKV — PATO (@AlexandrePato) August 7, 2017

Once widely regarded as one of the most talented young forwards in world football, Pato never truly lived up to his lofty reputation. Despite a fine start to his European football career with AC Milan, the lively Brazilian failed to impress during stints with Chelsea and Villarreal, before opting for a lucrative move to the Far East earlier in the year.

AC Milan head into the 2017/18 Serie A campaign with a great deal of optimism - given the wealth of exciting talent that they have recruited during their €200m summer spending spree. The highlight of their splurge is undoubtably the capture of Italian defensive legend Leonardo Bonucci, who joined the club from serial league winners Juventus.