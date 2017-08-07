'The Price of a Cup of Tea!' Paul Merson Makes a Baffling Choice for His Signing of the Summer

Former Premier League midfielder midfielder turned Sky Sports pundit, Paul Merson, is not a stranger to the odd bit of left field punditry, when it comes to speaking about the beautiful game.

Merson today made his predictions for the Premier League season with Sky Sports, and while some of his picks are fairly standard issue, there was the odd rogue gem in there.

HE'S BACK! Paul Merson predicts the Premier League table ahead of the new season.



The ex-Arsenal star predicted a top four of: Manchester City, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United or Liverpool (dependant on whether or not Philippe Coutinho leaves Liverpool).

However, his most questionable statement came, not as part of his league ranking predictions, but for his choice of the best signing of the transfer window.

On his signing of the summer Merson said: "Jonathan Walters, for me, is one of the signings of the season so far."

"For £3m, in this day and age, it's the price of a cup of tea. You couldn't buy a Championship player for £3m," he continued.

"You've got a player that buys into Burnley, a hard-working team, gives his all and will never moan. If you tell Jon what to do, he'll do it, and he'll chip in with the odd goal in big games too."

Jon Walters made the switch from Stoke City to Burnley in July, following a 2016/17 campaign that saw him net four goals from 23 Premier League games for the Potters.

Merson rounded off his predicted Premier League table by placing Watford, Brighton and Hove Albion and Huddersfield Town in the relegation spots, with Newcastle United and Burnley just beating the drop.