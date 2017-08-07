Soccer

Rafa Benitez Says Magpies Will Have to Sell This Summer But Is Happy With Competition for Places

90Min
an hour ago

Newcastle United boss Rafa Benitez says he is satisfied with the competition for places in his squad ahead of the new Premier League season.


The former Real Madrid manager admitted to the Chronicle on Sunday after the Magpies' 2-0 victory over Hellas Verona that he was hopeful of more signings although believes several of his players have showed better form this summer.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Christian Atsu is one of those players who has impressed during pre-season and scored United's second goal in the win at St James' Park. When asked if Atsu was a good example of players looking hungry ahead of the upcoming campaign, Benitez said: 


"That has to be the way. Everyone has to realise that everybody is trying to create problems for me. If they work hard and train at the level they are at the moment.

"If they work hard then I have to decide. With this I know if I pick one it will be good enough."

Benitez was also relieved that the majority of his Newcastle players got through Sunday's game unscathed and expects Dwight Gayle to be fit to face Tottenham this weekend.

He said: "We had a couple of knocks today but that's it. For Gayle, it is more the feeling, he needs confidence to do what he can do. He is doing everything.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

"Now it is a question of confidence so we carry on pushing and training and hopefully he will get his confidence back."

Newcastle fans can expect to see a number of departures before the transfer window shuts - Grant Hanley, Henri Saivet, Tim Krul and Emmanuel Riviere are all up for sale.

"We have to sell - that is obviously necessary," said Benitez.

"We can buy but it depends on the conditions. The majority of them know either directly or through their agents. 

"After that we may have offers for them. What we have is a situation everybody knows. For the Championship they're too expensive maybe the Premier League teams will come in for them, that's the reality. We have to manage this reality. When I decided to stay I was expecting another thing.

"Now we are where we are. I decided to stay because of a lot of positive things I could see, starting with the fans. I will try do do my best to be sure that the team we have will be good enough to compete and stay as high as we can in the Premier League. We know what we need and will try do do this until the end of the transfer window."

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters