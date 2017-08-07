Spurs Midfielder Moussa Sissoko Keen to Join Trabzonspor But Mauricio Pochettino Reluctant to Sell

Trabzonspor vice-president Gencaga Meric has claimed that Tottenham midfielder Moussa Sissoko is keen to join the Turkish club.

But he has revealed that any potential transfer has been hindered by Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino's reluctance to sell.

Sissoko arrived at White Hart Lane for £30m from Newcastle last summer but failed to impress and made just eight Premier League starts.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

But it appears that he could be given a second chance at the club, despite his poor performances last season.





"Sissoko is looking warm to Trabzonspor," Meric told Trabzonolay. "We do not have a problem with the player, but the club and his coach do not intend to let the player go.

"We have made the necessary attempts."

His comments suggest that negotiations over a potential deal may not continue, and that Sissoko may well be staying put for the foreseeable future.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

The French international could be called upon by Pochettino to fill in at right-back for Spurs' first game of the season against Newcastle on Sunday, if Kieran Trippier has not recovered from injury.

Tottenham's apparent refusal to sell may be down to their lack of transfer activity so far this summer.





With that in mind, Sissoko could be allowed to leave if the club bring in some new additions before the close of the window at the end of the month.

The 27-year-old is reportedly looking to join a club that will give him the best opportunity of being selected for the France squad for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.