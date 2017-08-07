Stoke Agree Deal to Sign Winger Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting on 3-Year Deal

Stoke have agreed a deal to sign winger Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting on a three-year deal, Sky Sports have reported.

The Cameroon international is without a club, having left Schalke at the end of last season after three years with the Bundesliga side and will join the Potters on a free transfer.

Choupo-Moting is set to become Stoke's fourth signing of the summer, after the arrivals of centre-back Kurt Zouma on loan, and Josh Tymon and Darren Fletcher on permanent deals.

The 28-year-old made 30 appearances in all competitions for Schalke last season, scoring three goals and providing six assists.

Choupo-Moting has an impressive record at international level, with 13 goals in 42 appearances for Cameroon.

Stoke boss Mark Hughes is reportedly looking for more versatility in attack after selling both Marko Arnautovic and Jon Walters.

Glenn Whelan and Phil Bardsley have also left the club, while Stoke are expected to miss out on target Mario Lemina after Southampton agreed a deal to sign the Juventus midfielder.

Hughes is believed to be interested in Crystal Palace winger Andros Townsend, and is keen to secure the signing of Bruno Martins Indi from Porto. The Welshman is also reportedly looking to bring in a new full-back.

In what looks set to be a busy end to the transfer window, Stoke have also turned down a bid from Newcastle for striker Joselu, but are expecting an improved offer.