​Thomas Christiansen Happy With Opening Day Win Over Bolton and Hints That a New Signing Is Imminent

Thomas Christiansen became the first Leeds manager since Brian McDermott in April 2013 to win his opening game in charge on Sunday.

The Whites picked up a 3-2 win away at Bolton thanks to two goals from Kalvin Phillips and one from star man from last season Chris Wood.

It's all over in the @SkyBetChamp, and it's a debut win in English football for Thomas Christiansen. @OfficialBWFC 2-3 @LUFC. pic.twitter.com/YTMjKt8ju6 — Sky Bet Championship (@SkyBetChamp) August 6, 2017

The former Villarreal and Hannover 96 striker was delighted with the start his side made to the new campaign. "Today, I have to be happy with a win. It’s our first win in the league. A good start to the season."

Leeds' opening goal was a well worked corner routine and when asked if this was planned, Christiansen said: "Yes. It was the first corner and it went in. I believe that the team in the first half played good football, created opportunities."

There were some negatives from Leeds' win as they suffered two key injuries in defence losing Gaetano Berardi and on-loan Everton man Matthew Pennington.

Christiansen is concerned over these two players. "Right now I don’t know the exact situation but we will see tomorrow. I don’t think it looks good but I hope they will be fine in a short time."

Paul Gilham/GettyImages

Leeds are close to signing left back Cameron Borthwick-Jackson on loan from Manchester United and he now could be a hugely important addition to the squad at Elland Road. When asked by Sky Sports whether this was a possibility, the Dane said: "We could sign him yes."

The future of Leeds striker Chris Wood remains in the air, the New Zealand international scored 30 times last season and opened his account for 2017-18 at the Macron Stadium with a header.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Christiansen admitted that the Kiwi may leave Elland Road with Brighton reportedly interested. "There’s no guarantee for anything but if somebody wants him they would have to pay a lot."

Christiansen will get his first taste of Elland Road on Wednesday when United face Port Vale in the first round of the League Cup before their first home league game of the new season against Preston next Saturday.