Watford Interested in Signing Man Utd Winger Ashley Young & Liverpool Full-Back Alberto Moreno

Watford are interested in signing winger Ashley Young from Manchester United and left-back Alberto Moreno from Liverpool, The Guardian have reported.

New boss Marco Silva is looking to further strengthen his squad ahead of the beginning of the Premier League this weekend.

And he has reportedly identified former Hornets wide-man Young and Liverpool full-back Moreno as targets.

The Sun reported last month that United boss Jose Mourinho will reject any offers for Young, as he sees him as a useful option in his squad.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Young is entering the final year of his contract at Old Trafford and could reportedly see the deal run out before he leaves the club.

It remains to be seen whether the 32-year-old will be available for Watford at the right price, or whether he is happy to act as a back-up for United this season.

Stoke have also been linked with a move for Young after the sale of Austrian winger Marko Arnautovic to West Ham.

Moreno, meanwhile, appears to be surplus to requirements at Liverpool following the arrival of left-back Andrew Robertson from Hull.

Victor Fraile/GettyImages

The 25-year-old spent the majority of last season as back-up to James Milner having looked susceptible in defence when given opportunities.

The Reds are said to be likely to accept an offer of around £15m for Moreno, who could be Jurgen Klopp's third choice left-back if he remains at the club next season.

The German coach has, however, praised Moreno's pre-season performance. “This pre-season has brought us new players," he said after Liverpool's 3-1 win against Athletic Bilbao. "Alberto Moreno is 100% back which is really nice after a difficult year”.