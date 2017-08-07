Soccer

West Ham Receive Big Injury Boost Ahead of Premier League Opening Day Trip to Old Trafford

90Min
23 minutes ago

West Ham fans have good reason to be cheerful ahead of their Premier League opening day fixture against Manchester United, with their lengthy list of injuries drastically being reduced ahead of the trip to Old Trafford.

Five of the Hammers' six summer absentees are close to being declared fit for their first game of the 2017/18 season, according to Claret and Hugh.

Ian Walton/GettyImages

Manuel Lanzini, Aaron Cresswell and Marko Arnautovic are all set to be fit for Sunday's match. Lanzini has missed the last four matches of pre-season due to a knee injury picked up in training, but along with Cresswell (who missed the entirety of the team's friendly against Manchester City), the injury isn't a long term concern and both players will make the game.

As for Arnautovic, the new signing should be fully fit for the United fixture - Slaven Bilic has claimed that his withdrawal from the City loss was due to cramp and nothing more.

Ross Kinnaird/GettyImages

Both Diafra Sakho and Winston Reid have both apparently managed a behind closed doors friendly with Tottenham, and should both be fine to feature at the weekend.

The same cannot be said for Michail Antonio, who is believed to be out until West Ham's trip to  Southampton in gameweek two.

The Irons have what would be considered a relatively easy start to the campaign - despite facing off against Jose Mourinho in their first match. West Ham's following four fixtures come away to Southampton, followed by their first home game of the season against Newcastle. 

The Hammers then host top flight new boys Huddersfield town before travelling to the Hawthorns to play West Brom.

