Soccer

​AC Milan Newcomer Hopes Zlatan Will Reject Man Utd & Make Sensational Return to the Club

90Min
22 minutes ago

AC Milan star Andrea Conti reportedly wants Zlatan Ibrahimovic to return to I Rossoneri this summer, following Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho’s hints that the Swede could re-sign for the Red Devils, as reported by Football ITALIA.

The 35-year-old is reportedly still recovering from a cruciate ligament injury, but has been recuperating at United’s Carrington training complex.

The former Barcelona star was released by the North West club at the end of his contract prompting interest from a number of top European clubs, including former club AC Milan.

Andrea Conti arrived at San Siro from Atalanta in a €24m deal, and the 23-year-old believes that with the club's resources and ambitious owners, a Milan return might be the perfect fit for the evergreen forward.

Speaking to Milan TV, Conti said: “He’s a great player, I don’t have to say that. He’s a great champion and he’s won everything, he’d definitely be a great help.”

Lintao Zhang/GettyImages

The combustive striker may have his head turned by more definite offers should United remain reticent about re-signing the forward in the coming weeks.

Speaking to the press ahead of United’s UEFA Super Cup clash against Real Madrid, Mourinho was vague about the club’s interest in the veteran forward.

“Maybe he'll stay with us. He's not got a contract, but he's still close to Manchester, and the fact we are involved in the Super Cup now is also his merit.”

