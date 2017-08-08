Alan Pardew Explains What He Hopes to Offer as a Sky Sports Pundit Ahead of New Season

Alan Pardew has revealed he hopes to bring 'positive insight' to the table as he embarks on a new punditry role with Sky Sports.

The 56-year-old could be about to bring a fresh managerial perspective for audiences at home, since he has only just come away from the game.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

Pardew has managed Crystal Palace, Newcastle, Southampton and West Ham in the top flight, and is sure to see things slightly differently than some of the channel's other pundits.

As quoted by Sky Sports, he said: "Having just come out of Premier League management after being in it for the last 10 years, I will hopefully be able to provide a little bit of insight for fans of the game.

"I will have no qualms in saying if there is a substitution that has unbalanced a team. But I would rather talk positively if I can. I am not coming on air to make life difficult for managers, I am coming on air to give fans an insight into how managers are thinking. That is something I am well versed in, particularly when managers come under pressure.

"I will probably watch more as a pundit than I did as a manager because you need some rest time when you are in management. You definitely have to switch off at times because you need to be ready at 7am the next day. So I will see more football and it will give me a good feel of how the Premier League is evolving because it evolves every year."

Pardew will be on Sky Sports Premier League's The Debate at 10pm on Tuesday, where he may elaborate on Manchester City's Bernardo Silva being his pick for the player he is most excited about watching, and how Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus may link up at the Etihad.

