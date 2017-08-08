Arsenal Legend Encourages Gunners to Make Move For Discarded Chelsea Striker

In his column in The Sun, former Arsenal striker Ian Wright has highlighted his worries about a potential lack of fight in the current Arsenal side - and has identified Chelsea striker Diego Costa as the man to fill this void.

Manager Arsène Wenger has made only two signings so far in the summer transfer window, defender Sead Kolašinac from Schalke 04 and Alexandre Lacazette arriving from Lyon, and Wright fears that Arsenal's transfer business may be a bit thin.

Bringing the subject of Alexis Sánchez into the discussion, Wright stated: "I really wonder whether Wenger has signed enough players — or the right ones — to convince him (Alexis) to stay at the Emirates beyond this season."

Image by Freddie Carty





The former Arsenal man has highlighted Costa's fight and character as the key attributes to take Arsenal forward, as well as his goalscoring record in the Premier League.





“For all the talk of him going back to Spain, nothing’s been done yet, so at least ask the question. Because for all he can be troublesome, he is also a brilliant, proven Prem goalscorer”, he added.

Diego Costa's attitude behind Chelsea exit, says Jamie Redknapp: https://t.co/T0TbCHhKeS pic.twitter.com/kA6mpUSXpw — Sky Sports PL 👑 (@SkySportsPL) July 10, 2017

Since joining Chelsea from Atlético Madrid in 2014 the Spanish international has netted 52 times in the Premier League from 89 appearances and made the PFA Premier League Team of the Year in his debut season.

However, with manager Antonio Conté declaring that his Chelsea career is over and a move to his former club blocked until January due to a transfer ban, Costa's footballing future remains unresolved.