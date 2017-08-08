Barcelona Fans Guilty of Inappropriate Chants Towards Former Star Neymar During Pre-Season Friendly

It is safe to say that many Barcelona fans were not happy with Brazilian star Neymar's departure to PSG and on Monday evening they publically vented their frustration by chanting "Neymar Die" during a game.

Playing in the annual Joan Gamper trophy, the Catalan side eased to a 5-0 victory over tragic Brazilian side Chapecoense.

However, the game was marred by the behaviour of the Barça fans, with their language clearly being heard on fan footage from the game which was uploaded to Twitter.

Neymar's €222m move to PSG was officially completed last Thursday after the French giants triggered the 25-year-old's enormous release clause, marking the first time in history that a French club has broken the transfer record.

The Brazilian claimed that money was not an incentive in his move to the French capital, but he was publicly criticised Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu in a BBC report.

Image by Freddie Carty

Neymar's exit has seen the Spanish giants step up their business in the summer transfer window and as well as being linked with Liverpool playmaker Coutinho, it is believed that a bid has been made for Borussia Dortmund winger Ousmane Dembélé.

The French international scored 12 goals in a breakthrough season with Rennes before moving to Die Schwarzgelben in 2016.

Image by Freddie Carty

As move for Coutinho continues to be drawn out, various sources have claimed that terms have been both agreed and denied, but it is believed that Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp does not want to sell the Brazilian.