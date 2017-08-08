Soccer

Barcelona Fans Guilty of Inappropriate Chants Towards Former Star Neymar During Pre-Season Friendly

90Min
an hour ago

It is safe to say that many Barcelona fans were not happy with Brazilian star Neymar's departure to PSG and on Monday evening they publically vented their frustration by chanting "Neymar Die" during a game.

Playing in the annual Joan Gamper trophy, the Catalan side eased to a 5-0 victory over tragic Brazilian side Chapecoense.

However, the game was marred by the behaviour of the Barça fans, with their language clearly being heard on fan footage from the game which was uploaded to Twitter.

Neymar's €222m move to PSG was officially completed last Thursday after the French giants triggered the 25-year-old's enormous release clause, marking the first time in history that a French club has broken the transfer record.

The Brazilian claimed that money was not an incentive in his move to the French capital, but he was publicly criticised Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu in a BBC report.

Image by Freddie Carty

Neymar's exit has seen the Spanish giants step up their business in the summer transfer window and as well as being linked with Liverpool playmaker Coutinho, it is believed that a bid has been made for Borussia Dortmund winger Ousmane Dembélé.

The French international scored 12 goals in a breakthrough season with Rennes before moving to Die Schwarzgelben in 2016.

Image by Freddie Carty

As move for Coutinho continues to be drawn out, various sources have claimed that terms have been both agreed and denied, but it is believed that Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp does not want to sell the Brazilian.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters