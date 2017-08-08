Soccer

Barcelona Refusing to Give Up on Coutinho & Send Same Negotiator Who Sealed Suarez Deal in for Talks

90Min
an hour ago

Barcelona are seemingly refusing to give up their summer pursuit of Philippe Coutinho after a new report emerging from Catalunya claims that a Camp Nou delegation has been sent to Liverpool to try and 'close the signing' of the Brazilian international.

It comes shortly after yet another story from England that Liverpool are steadfastly refusing to sell and fully plan to reject all offers as Jurgen Klopp attempts to kill the Reds' recently acquired and growing reputation as a selling club.

Victor Fraile/GettyImages

According to Mundo Deportivo (MD) on Tuesday morning, chief executive Oscar Grau, director Javier Bordas and top club negotiator Raul Sanllehi are the trio that have made the trip.

Perhaps worryingly for fans at Anfield, Sanllehi is the same man that Barça sent over in the summer of 2014 to persuade Luis Suarez to make his £75m switch to Camp Nou.

At the time, Sanllehi was described as Barça's 'strong man' in terms of striking deals and it will likely take his expert negotiating skills to pull this one off.

Image by Matt Barnes

Coutinho is generally understood to be keen on the move if it can be amicably arranged with Liverpool, with Barça determined to use their recent €222m windfall from selling Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain, against their will it must be said, to strengthen the squad.

MD's report further notes that Grau, Bordas and Sanllehi are targeted a quick conclusion with Coutinho, leaving the Barça time to also focus on prising exciting young France winger Ousmane Dembele away from Borussia Dortmund before time runs out in the transfer window.

