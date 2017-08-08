Soccer

Borussia Dortmund Slap Whopping €150m Transfer Fee on Barcelona Target Ousmane Dembele's Head

90Min
an hour ago

FC Barcelona representatives have supposedly travelled to Germany to talk to Borussia Dortmund over the possibility of landing one of the club's talisman's Ousmane Dembele, and the Bundesliga outfit have named their price for the attacker.

According to EsportsRAC1's Twitter page, Dortmund will demand to receive €150m from the Catalans if they're to succeed in their attempts to lure the 20-year-old to the Camp Nou next term to fill the void that Neymar left when he joined Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain in a record-breaking deal last week.

The subject tweet (roughly) translates to: 'Borussia Dortmund sets the transfer of Dembélé to Barça in 150m euros. More information at the bulletin at 6pm' - the summer of 2017 seems to harbour the transfer window for the most eye-watering figures tabled.

Barcelona are scoping a number of elite performers from some of Europe's biggest clubs to 

replace their former Brazilian poster-boy, and Dembele amongst others is a name which has been widely touted for a potential switch to La Liga.

The young Frenchman finished the 2016-17 campaign as one of the game's most influential professionals, scoring 10 goals for his current squad and tallying an impressive 21 assists to his name - there's simply no wonder why the Blaugrana are after his signature.

Although Barca will have to pay through the nose for the winger, as Dortmund aren't prepared to let Dembele leave for next to nothing, it seems, and going by his previous records it's very easy to justify the proposed fee.

Christof Koepsel/GettyImages

Another player who has been linked to Barcelona this summer has been Liverpool's fellow Brazilian playmaker Philippe Coutinho, after his exploits in a Reds shirt last season.

Although the Merseysiders are just as reluctant as Dortmund to lose their respective offensive threat, so the search for Neymar's successor will prove to be a long, arduous one indeed for Ernesto Valverde.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters