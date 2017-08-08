Borussia Dortmund Slap Whopping €150m Transfer Fee on Barcelona Target Ousmane Dembele's Head

FC Barcelona representatives have supposedly travelled to Germany to talk to Borussia Dortmund over the possibility of landing one of the club's talisman's Ousmane Dembele, and the Bundesliga outfit have named their price for the attacker.

According to EsportsRAC1's Twitter page, Dortmund will demand to receive €150m from the Catalans if they're to succeed in their attempts to lure the 20-year-old to the Camp Nou next term to fill the void that Neymar left when he joined Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain in a record-breaking deal last week.

The subject tweet (roughly) translates to: 'Borussia Dortmund sets the transfer of Dembélé to Barça in 150m euros. More information at the bulletin at 6pm' - the summer of 2017 seems to harbour the transfer window for the most eye-watering figures tabled.

Barcelona are scoping a number of elite performers from some of Europe's biggest clubs to

replace their former Brazilian poster-boy, and Dembele amongst others is a name which has been widely touted for a potential switch to La Liga.

The young Frenchman finished the 2016-17 campaign as one of the game's most influential professionals, scoring 10 goals for his current squad and tallying an impressive 21 assists to his name - there's simply no wonder why the Blaugrana are after his signature.

Although Barca will have to pay through the nose for the winger, as Dortmund aren't prepared to let Dembele leave for next to nothing, it seems, and going by his previous records it's very easy to justify the proposed fee.

Another player who has been linked to Barcelona this summer has been Liverpool's fellow Brazilian playmaker Philippe Coutinho, after his exploits in a Reds shirt last season.

Although the Merseysiders are just as reluctant as Dortmund to lose their respective offensive threat, so the search for Neymar's successor will prove to be a long, arduous one indeed for Ernesto Valverde.