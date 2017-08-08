Soccer

WATCH: Celtic's Kieran Tierney Scores an Unreal Long-Range Goal

1:50 | Soccer
Daniel Rapaport
an hour ago

Celtic rocked Kilmarnock 5-0 in the second round of the Scottish League Cup on Tuesday, but that's not the news here. The news here is that absolute menace of a goal scored by Celtic's captain, Kieran Tierney. 

(Warning: Don't have your headphones turned up too loud, the announcer's scream is aggressive.)

That's about 40 yards and it's on a rope—there is no arc on that ball, it cuts the air like a missile en route to the top corner. It's right up there with this Cristiano Ronaldo goal, one of my personal favorites. 

Stand up and take a bow, Lord Tierney. It's early, but it's hard to believe you'll see a much better goal in Scotland this season.

