European Giants Target Danny Rose as He Nears Fitness

Tottenham star Danny Rose is said to be of interest to Manchester United and Inter Milan as he nears full fitness.

The England man has been sidelined since January following a knee injury, and that is understood to be the reason why other clubs have steered clear of him in the transfer window so far.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

He first sustained the injury in a match against Sunderland, and was hopeful of returning to action in time for the final couple of games of the 2016/17 season - but he suffered a setback and had to undergo surgery.

As reported by the Mirror, United have now placed Rose on their radar, and are thought to be open to bringing in a new left-back given the struggles of Daley Blind and Luke Shaw - Serie A giants Inter also appear to be int he market for a new left-back.

Matteo Darmian and Marcos Rojo filled in on occasion at Old Trafford last season, but Jose Mourinho is understood to want a natural and dependable full-back.

£70,000-a-week star Rose knows that he would be able to earn far more at United or Inter, and might yet be tempted in a move, having watched fellow full-back Kyle Walker transfer to Manchester City for £50m.

Tottenham's infamous wage structure leaves them vulnerable to losing their top players, as has been witnessed over the years, with the likes of Gareth Bale and Luka Modric moving on to Real Madrid.

