Soccer

Ex-Liverpool Starlet Ibe Targets Return to Form After Underwhelming Debut Campaign at Bournemouth

90Min
an hour ago

AFC Bournemouth winger Jordon Ibe is keen to regain form next season, after a £15m move from Liverpool last summer. 

The former England Under-21 international hopes to improve on last season where he failed to score in 22 appearances on the south coast. However, the youngster has had a promising pre-season for the Cherries, impressing against Italian giants Napoli in a stalemate at the Vitality stadium.

As quoted by the Sun, Ibe admitted he needs to do better in 2017/18, as the opening weekend approaches.

"Last season I was poor and didn’t even get a goal. It’s time for me to buck up my ideas because I want to help the team and get some goals," he said.


"I know Eddie Howe put a lot of trust in bringing me here for that price tag. I have a lot to prove to this club and, hopefully, I can be ten times better than last season."

Ibe also addressed his fee - at the time a club record for Bournemouth - but insisted he did not feel the pressure.


"I have not been affected by it at all. The price just came with it. I just want to play football. I’m still young and have lots to learn," he added.


"I don’t know why it’s happened. I don’t know if it’s my age, maybe my head wasn’t in the right place. I don’t really have an answer for that. I just know it wasn’t as good as it should have been.

Aitor Alcalde/GettyImages

"The senior players here and the rest of the team are helping me, especially the coaching staff. I’m just trying to build as a footballer and get back to where I think me and the team can be.


"We will have to wait and see if I’ve improved when the season starts. I have had a better pre-season and hopefully I can help the team get into the Europa League.

"I’m hoping the fans will see the real Jordon Ibe this season. I’ve got a lot to prove."

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters