Ex-Liverpool Starlet Ibe Targets Return to Form After Underwhelming Debut Campaign at Bournemouth
AFC Bournemouth winger Jordon Ibe is keen to regain form next season, after a £15m move from Liverpool last summer.
The former England Under-21 international hopes to improve on last season where he failed to score in 22 appearances on the south coast. However, the youngster has had a promising pre-season for the Cherries, impressing against Italian giants Napoli in a stalemate at the Vitality stadium.
Why did we sell Jordan Ibe?! He's currently dominating Napoli 🔥🔥🔥— Larz (@Larzzz_) August 6, 2017
As quoted by the Sun, Ibe admitted he needs to do better in 2017/18, as the opening weekend approaches.
"Last season I was poor and didn’t even get a goal. It’s time for me to buck up my ideas because I want to help the team and get some goals," he said.
"I know Eddie Howe put a lot of trust in bringing me here for that price tag. I have a lot to prove to this club and, hopefully, I can be ten times better than last season."
⚽️ thanks @afcbournemouth for your amazing hospitality: good luck for the season 👍 #BournemouthNapoli 2-2 🍒 #ForzaNapoliSempre 🇬🇧😉🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/qaqHkQSp8x— Official SSC Napoli (@sscnapoli) August 6, 2017
Ibe also addressed his fee - at the time a club record for Bournemouth - but insisted he did not feel the pressure.
"I have not been affected by it at all. The price just came with it. I just want to play football. I’m still young and have lots to learn," he added.
"I don’t know why it’s happened. I don’t know if it’s my age, maybe my head wasn’t in the right place. I don’t really have an answer for that. I just know it wasn’t as good as it should have been.
"The senior players here and the rest of the team are helping me, especially the coaching staff. I’m just trying to build as a footballer and get back to where I think me and the team can be.
"We will have to wait and see if I’ve improved when the season starts. I have had a better pre-season and hopefully I can help the team get into the Europa League.
"I’m hoping the fans will see the real Jordon Ibe this season. I’ve got a lot to prove."