Soccer

Forest Boss Mark Warburton Tells His Players to Restore Glory Days Amid Promises of Bonuses

90Min
2 hours ago

Nottingham Forest manager Mark Warburton has encouraged his players to restore the famous club to its former glory, and offered the prospect of wage bonuses as an added incentive for them to do so.

In an article by the Daily Star, the former banker is said to be employing a similar system with his player's wages to when he was a city trader in the 2000's to help regain the team's lost success.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

The banker-style wage structure would mean that players would no longer be paid appearance fees for defeats, but contrastingly, be rewarded handsomely for doing well.

Forest lifted the European Cup during 1979 and 1980, but have not been in England's top division since 1999, and Warburton is hoping that his new plans for the club is going to change that.

The 54-year-old, who took over at the City Ground in March, said this regarding his new ideas for the former European Champions: “I like people being rewarded for success and not being rewarded for average performances or failure.

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

“I don’t understand it if a player gets appearance money and they lose. Rewarding people for sub-par performances does not make any sense.

“I’m very much into players having incentives if they perform well and get rewarded accordingly.

Where I come from, if someone makes a $10m profit for their bank, then they get paid 10 per cent.

“The headline will read: ‘One million dollar bonus’ but the fact is the bank are $9m better off.

Any business - bakers, taxi drivers - they buy into a bonus structure and it is a really powerful weapon.

“It is about team spirit and unity. If people win together they will get rewarded. It should always be that way.”

Warburton's next test as Forest manager will be against Shrewsbury, in Round One of the Carabao Cup.

