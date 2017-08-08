Arsenal could have been given a huge boost in their pursuit of AS Monaco's wideman Thomas Lemar, following reports that the French champions have changed their policy towards selling the sought-after winger.

Comments made by Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth, reported via Football London, suggest that in contrast to the Ligue 1 club's solid belief that the star player will not be sold this summer, a deal may now be on the cards.

Previously, due to already losing the likes of Bernando Silva, Benjamin Mendy and Tiemoue Bakayoko, Monaco were adamant that Lemar will be going nowhere.

Now, possibly also due to the recent acquisition of Rachid Ghezzal by the club, he claims the chances of the French attacker leaving Monaco for Arsenal are still relatively realistic.

Sheth said: "We (Sky Sports) are told today they are now not in active talks with Monaco over the player but it should be noted they have not entirely ended their interest.

"Monaco's stance has changed from their vice president saying he was not for sale two weeks ago, to their coach not guaranteeing he would be at the club come the end of the window.

"Barcelona are also thought to be keen. Intriguingly Monaco have just signed Algerian winger Rachid Ghezzal on a five-year contract.

"Perhaps we haven't heard the last of Thomas Lemar to Arsenal in this transfer window."