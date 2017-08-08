​Gunners Star Commits Future to Arsenal After Reportedly Rejecting £10m Leicester Move

Egypt international Mohamed Elneny has reaffirmed his commitment to Arsenal after turning down a move to Premier League rivals Leicester.

Arsenal reportedly accepted The Foxes’ £10m bid for the former Basel midfielder in July, but it’s believed Elneny rejected a move to the Midlands club, citing his desire to succeed at the Emirates, as reported by The Mirror.

Leicester midfielder Danny Drinkwater has been strongly linked with a move to league champions Chelsea and Craig Shakespeare reportedly wants Elneny as his replacement, should the 27-year-old leave.

Speaking to the press following Arsenal’s 4-1 penalty shoot-out win over Chelsea in the Community Shield, the 25-year-old said:

“I am staying at Arsenal this season.

“I am 100 per cent focused and will give my best to the club day after day.”

The El-Mahalla El-Kubra-born star made just 14 Premier League appearances with eight starts last term, but looks to have turned down Leicester’s offer of regular football in favour of playing in London.

However, Elneny was quick to affirm his ambitions to be an important player for Arsenal and improve his game-time in north London.

He said: “There has been a lot of criticism recently and I wanted to prove that I deserve to play for a big team like Arsenal. That was my best game for Arsenal.

“Winning the Community Shield gives us momentum ahead of the new season.”