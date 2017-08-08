Soccer

​Huddersfield Skipper Mark Hudson Retires From Football Just Four Days Before Start of the Season

90Min
an hour ago

Huddersfield Town defender Mark Hudson has hung up his boots just days before the club start their Premier League season, joining Terriers boss David Wagner’s coaching staff, as reported by the Daily Mail.

Hudson racked up over 100 appearances for the West Yorkshire club, but has decided to call it day despite signing an improved three-year deal with the Premier League new-boys last summer.

Though the abruptness of the 35-year-old’s retirement will come as a surprise to many, it was assumed that the former Cardiff City defender would assume a coaching role after he finished his 15-year playing career.

Speaking to the press following the announcement, Terriers boss David Wagner said; “I'm very happy that Mark is becoming part of my back-room staff.

“From my first day in England, Mark has been one of the biggest positives.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

“He is a huge influence in our dressing room - a total professional with a winning mentality - and that was why securing his future to Huddersfield Town was so important last April.

“As a player and a potential coach, it was vital that we keep Mark here.

“Make no mistake, Mark made a huge contribution to the success this club enjoyed in 2016-17, both through his performances on the field and his influence off it.

Clint Hughes/GettyImages

Wagner also reflected on the difficulties of transitioning into coaching after a playing career ends;

“I know retirement can feel like a sad day as a former player, but he has so much still to give this club and football, and that is exciting.

“We will all help Mark as much as we can as he makes the transition into coaching and continues to learn, but I'm sure he will still be a big help and influence on our squad as we prepare for the Premier League.”

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters