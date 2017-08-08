Jamie Carragher Predicts 'a Riot' Against Liverpool Owners if Philippe Coutinho Leaves for Barcelona

Jamie Carragher believes there will be 'a riot' if Liverpool's owners sell Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona.

The Brazil international has been heavily linked with a move to the Nou Camp and could leave Anfield after Barcelona sold former winger Neymar to French giants Paris Saint-Germain for £200m.

Coutinho was instrumental for Liverpool last season as they reached the qualifying stages of the Champions League and his form led to speculation regarding his future, with many media outlets claiming the former Inter Milan midfielder could leave for Barcelona.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

With Reds manager Jurgen Klopp repeatedly claiming Coutinho is not for sale, Carragher believes supporters could revolt against owners Fenway Sports Group is their star player leaves.

The former Liverpool and England defender told Sky Sports: "This window has not been good for Liverpool, which has not helped, and there would be a riot against the owners and the club if he went because this transfer window has not gone how Liverpool wanted.

"If someone would have of said at the start of the transfer window, or six months ago, £100m, £110m for Coutinho, you would have said that is too much money, you won't be able to turn that down.

MAL FAIRCLOUGH/GettyImages

"But the current market that you are in, who could you then go and buy? So say Liverpool sold Coutinho for £100m, full backs are costing £50m - £60m now, Virgil van Dijk at centre back will cost £50m-£60m.

"A player Liverpool were looking at in midfield, Naby Keita - he is not a No 10, he is a central midfielder - they were talking about £60m-£70m for him. How are you possibly going to replace that?

"What is the point of Jurgen Klopp or the owners being at Liverpool if you are going to sell your best players? You are there to be successful. Klopp is not there just to be in the top four.

"The thing with Coutinho is that he will want to go. I think Liverpool will have him and he will stay, but I think they will have him for 12 months. I do not think there is any way Liverpool will sell him. Not a chance."