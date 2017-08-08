Journalist Reveals Newcastle are Moving in 'Different Directions' as Battle for Signings Continues

Reliable Chronicle Chief Sports Writer and Newcastle United multimedia journalist Lee Ryder has revealed that the the Magpies may be moving away from permanent transfers as the start of the Premier League season draws closer.

Ryder released a transfer update on his official Twitter account on Tuesday lunchtime in which he stated that Newcastle were looking at a couple of loan deals and that manager Rafa Benítez had said that the club were moving in "different directions."

It is believed that Benítez's comment means that the Geordies will be switching away from permanent deals at least until departures from St James Park are made.

Most recently Newcastle have been linked with Arsenal striker Lucas Pérez and Real Madrid's Lucas Vázquez.

After their last pre-season friendly against Hellas Verona, Benítez refused to rule out a move for Pérez, but the Chronicle have reported that Arsenal's £13.5m valuation of the striker has proven to be a stumbling block for both player and club.

Meanwhile Spanish outlet Don Balon have reported that Madrid winger Vázquez will ask to leave the club if he is not selected for Tuesday evening's UEFA Super Cup match as he remains to be unsettled at the club.

It is believed that Los Blancos have looked into the option of retaining the Spanish international as a right-back after Danilo's departure, but the former Espanyol loanee wants first team football in his preferred right-wing position.

However, if Benítez's comment is anything to go by then deals for both players may have to wait until departures are seen from Newcastle, unless loan agreements can be made.